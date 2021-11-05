The Best Twitter Reactions To Summer Walker’s ‘Still Not Over It’ Album Release

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Summer Walker released her latest album, ‘Still Not Over It’ today, and as soon as the album hit streaming platforms at midnight, Black Twitter was in a frenzy sharing their thoughts and reactions to the already declared masterpiece. On the album, the singer shares her story of relationships and heartbreak, using the 20 tracks as an open diary and letting fans in on who she really is, her emotions, and her healing, and fans couldn’t wait to relate to the shared experiences of falling in and out of love.

Although the album hasn’t even been out for a full day yet, Twitter users wasted no time in letting their subtweets and stories about their exes fly across the Twitter timeline, pairing them with song lyrics from some of their new favorite tracks off of the sophomore album for added emphasis. And in true Twitter fashion, the jokes were endless with many people taking the opportunity to share some much-needed laughs with each other over the shared feelings. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions to Summer Walker’s new album as told by Twitter.

While some fans related to Summer’s lyrics on a more personal level due to the fact that they may be dealing with some current relationship drama, other took to Twitter to tweet for the girls who are enjoying the album from a place of peace, like this fan who wrote, “I’m enjoying Summer Walker’s album from a place where I am not heartbroken, hungover on exes, or wanting to take a blast from the past to fix shit I didn’t break. life is treating me well…I am here for the storytelling, relatable feels, and good quality music. That’s it.”

While this fan gave a perfect review of the album, writing, “Summer Walker’s album is a beautiful, concise story of young love and heartbreak — and surrendering to misjudgment, publicly. The parallels between her and Ciara are actually crazy. Beautiful that she could get her on that last track.”

This fan shared a funny meme about their feelings after finishing the entire album.

While this fan shared this classic meme to sum up their thoughts on the album.

What’s your reaction to “Still Not Over It?”

