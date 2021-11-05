Cincinnati: A Couple Of Teens Arrested In Clifton After Stealing A Car

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Two teens were arrested in Clifton after stealing a car and crashing it according to police.

The teens drove off in an SUV and ended flipping the car and crashing,

The teens were 15 and 14 and The third suspect was not apprehended. Police say that suspect is “possibly” a teen as well.

The two apprehended teens were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. (Fox19)

