Cincinnati: More Than 300k People Vote Early

With the big local election going on today, more than 300k people have voted early. This is a good look for the state. Make sure you get your butt out and vote today!

Via Fox19

A total of 377,399 early votes and absentee ballots statewide were recorded as of 2 p.m. Monday, he announced Monday night.

Of those, 172,886 cast their ballot early in person.

Total absentee and early in-person ballots cast are 17.8% (57,100) more than at the same point in November 2019.

