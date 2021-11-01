Cincy
HomeCincy

Election Day 2021: Things You Need To Know

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Here are some things that you need to know about the election. Please make sure you head to the polls and vote! This is a very important election.

 

Voting by Mail:

Completed vote-by-mail ballots that are returned to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Night will be included in the unofficial election night results.

Early In-Person Voting:

The Board of Elections will be open Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more details Fox19

 

Election Day 2021: Things You Need To Know  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Nicki Minaj Did Not Come To Play In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ciara Pays Homage To TLC By Recreating The…

 2 days ago
07.18.77
5 items

Five Times Nia Long Was Our Hair Goals

 2 days ago
07.19.77

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Cheeky…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close