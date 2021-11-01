LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Here are some things that you need to know about the election. Please make sure you head to the polls and vote! This is a very important election.

Voting by Mail:

Completed vote-by-mail ballots that are returned to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Night will be included in the unofficial election night results.

Early In-Person Voting:

The Board of Elections will be open Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Election Day 2021: Things You Need To Know was originally published on rnbcincy.com

