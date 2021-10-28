Cincy
Cincinnati: Shootings In The Westend Left 3 Hospitalized

Cincinnati we have to put these guns down to many of our teens are being taken from us too early.

The Police are investing a couple of shooting on the Westside of town.

It’s unclear if they are connected, but they occurred one after the other starting at 9:35 p.m., according to Captain Adam Hennie.

The first one was reported in the 1400 block of Linn Steet.

Two adults were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hennie.

