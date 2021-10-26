Cincy
#WTFasho OHIO: Father Shoots His Son Because He Wouldn’t Stop Playing The Guitar

This story made me say What The Fasho.

An Ohio father is accused of shooting his son after he refused to stop playing the guitar. What kind of parent would shoot their kid, I don;t care how mad you get it should never come to a situation where you pull a gun out on your child.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Blue Ash first responders were called to the 3500 block of Mohler Road for an accidental shooting, according to police documents.

Fred Hensley Sr., 79, told police his son would not stop playing guitar. So, Hensley Sr. said he got his gun and threatened to shoot his son, the report from Blue Ash police explained.

 

 

