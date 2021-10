LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals win Baltimore last night by a score of 41 to 17.

This win put the Bengals in first place in the AFC north.

Can I get a WHO DEY!!!

Via Fox 19

Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow finished with career highs. The offense scored the most points of head coach Zac Taylor’s tenure.

Perhaps most impressive: Just one penalty against the Bengals all game.

Cincinnati Bengals: Win Big In Baltimore was originally published on rnbcincy.com

