Cincinnati: A 19 Girl Shot At Colerain Apartments

Cincinnati we have to put the guns down. Too many of our young people are being affected by gun violence. A 19 year old girl was shot in Colerain

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Royal Glen Drive, according to Colerain police.

The woman was found shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on the extent of her injuries, but police say she was admitted in stable condition.

