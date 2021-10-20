Gold Digger: Kim Kardashian Paid Kanye West $23 Million To Keep Hidden Hills Home During Divorce

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It seems that Kim Kardashian moving very carefully as she legally separates from her soon to be ex-husband. She has reportedly paid Kanye West $23 million to keep their home in the Hidden Hills.

As reported by Page Six, the celebrity ex-couple is moving closer and closer to fully dissolving their marriage. The gossip site says that Kim paid out Yeezy a cool $20 million to buy his stake in their sprawling Hidden Hills, California home. On top of that she forked over another $3 million for the furniture and the rest of the décor that is currently still at the residence.

The duo purchased the property back in 2014 as their primary home. According to Architectural Digest it took them about six years to gut it out and redesign the space. “With an assist from Axel Vervoordt and other international design luminaries, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West transform a suburban California estate into an otherworldly oasis of purity and light” the feature read.

This is just the latest update on the couple’s real estate movements.

Last week it was confirmed that the “All Of The Lights” rapper had put his Wyoming ranch up for sale. Monster Lake Ranch is 3,888 acres with two fresh water trophy lakes. The once in a lifetime property contains a BLM lease, equipment sheds, equine facility, livestock corrals, and hay meadows. Prior to that Kanye purchased a $57 million mansion in Malibu, California designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando; Richard Sachs was the previous owner.

