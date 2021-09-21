Angela Simmons & CURLS Partner For New Natural Hair Collection Called ‘The Hair Under There’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons has teamed up with the organic hair brand CURLS for the release of their new natural hair collection called The Hair Under There. The new hair line, which will officially hit shelves in Walmart on October 30, is “a full top-to-bottom hair care system for weave and wig wearers to care for their natural hair,” a press release for the new collaboration states.

The Hair Under There collection is perfect for women who want to maintain the health of their natural tresses while rocking their favorite weaves, wigs, and sew-ins. The affordably priced line boasts five products that will keep your hair feeling both replenished and protected pre-install and post takedown, like the Detox Tea Cleanser Shampoo that helps rid the scalp of excess buildup. The detox is comprised of an herbal tea-infused mixture that aids in purifying the scalp of dirt and debris, and it’s sulfate-free too!

Next up is the Strengthen Me Moisture Mask. This deep conditioning moisture-infused mask is formulated with a natural protein to strengthen hair after weeks under a protective style. You can apply the mask to wet hair and use the product to detangle your hair section by section.

Does your crown often need a little extra moisture before you sit down to get those box braids installed? Make sure to apply the Bomb Braid In Conditioner before you head to the shop. This product is a softening and hydrating pre-install treatment that can be used to prep your hair for any kind of protective styling. You can also apply the conditioner during the takedown process to soften your hair as you detangle to prevent breakage.

Sweat and harsh elements of the environment can often leave our scalps feeling itchy and irritated, but have no fear. The Soothe & Cool Me Scalp Potion is here to save the day. This soothing scalp balm is the perfect pick me up to refresh, reinvigorate and hydrate your neglected scalp before or after braiding.

Last but not least is the Protect Me Edge Styling Pomade. This is for the girls who live for a laid and slayed look. The vitamin-infused edge control thickens and protects delicate edges by preventing breakage and thinning. This pomade can also be used to blend natural hair with extensions, wigs, or weaves.

Haircare shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. Each product in the new line will cost you $10.99 which is perfect for all the naturalistas who are on a budget. So what do you say? Will you be giving The Hair Under There a try when it debuts in October?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

Angela Simmons Showed Off Her Killer Curves At Miami Swim Week

Angela Simmons & CURLS Partner For New Natural Hair Collection Called ‘The Hair Under There’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: