Beautify Delivery Is Taking The Beauty Game To The Next Level

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beauty supply store must-haves being delivered to your doorstep sounds like a dream — especially since mega-beauty retailers like Ulta, Walmart and Target have reigned supreme before and throughout the pandemic. While these retailers can come in clutch to meet most of our needs, nothing beats the inventory of a good ole’ beauty supply store. Thanks to Beautify Delivery, that dream has now become a reality.

Founded by Deonté Wynn and Myrna Dominique in 2020, Beautify Delivery was initially launched during the pandemic to help people that don’t have access to beauty supply stores. In the span of one year, the online shopping service has become a saving grace for many customers by offering a vast range of top-quality hair and beauty essentials.

The fast-growing online shopping service provides expedited delivery to the Philadelphia, PA area in two hours or less and same-day shipping to customers across the U.S. Beautify Delivery also makes it a point to give back to the community with beauty/hairstyles guides and articles on mental health and career advancement.

“Part of our business model heavily involves the community,” Deonté shares. “Our community is the driving force to our business success, so it’s our duty to give back as frequently as we can.”

Since its inception, Beautify Delivery has built a strong resource of local beauty supply stores and independent brands that have helped the shopping service become a one-stop shop. Plus, customers are able to take advantage of a subscription plan that offers beauty supply at a discounted rate and flat delivery fee — all for a small charge of $10. In turn, customers are able to get more bang for their buck.

Beautify Delivery has also been instrumental in bridging the gap between Black-owned beauty brands, tastemakers, and influencers. On August 15, 2021, Beautify Delivery and Dosso Beauty collaborated on their first Network = Net + Worth Networking event.

“We want to help and encourage other black owned brands to operate at a high and efficient standard, and to eventually expand their brand recognition across the globe,” Deonté says.

After dominating the Philadelphia area, the shopping service has now set their sights on expansion. Not only will personal care items be available soon, the company also plans to expand to the Washington D.C. and Atlanta markets.

“We are dedicated to all the divas around here and we want to serve more such dynamic women around the world,” Beautify Delivery shared in a statement. “Thus, we aspire to go global someday in near future when we would be able to deliver not just across the USA but also across the world.”

Check out BeautifyDelivery.com for all your beauty supply store needs.

DON’T MISS:

Women To Know: 17 Leading Black Beauty Brand Owners

The Beauty Sccop: Cota Skin Is Luxury Skincare In A Bottle

Beauty App Cherie Gives Small Businesses Like LABeautyologist Hope Through The Future Beauty Fund

Beautify Delivery Is Taking The Beauty Game To The Next Level was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: