Déjà Vu All Over Again: Republicans Push Unproven Voter Fraud Claims In California Recall Election

After realizing there is likely no realistic path to victory in the California gubernatorial recall election, conservative political operatives have appeared to embrace a familiar tactic of pushing the unproven allegations of voter fraud.
Hmmmm. Where have we seen that before?
In particular, there’s been an outcry from right-wing extremists drawing attention to a single report claiming that residents in the San Bernardino Valley were “being wrongly prevented from casting a ballot in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election,” as local outlet KLTA reported on Sunday.
The lone report absent from other local and national news outlets relies on one claim from an 88-year-old woman who told KTLA she is a Republican.
Estelle Bender said — without proof — that she and others attempting to cast a ballot at a polling place in the city of Woodland Hills were told they had already voted, according to KTLA. A poll worker told her that others had made the same claims. KTLA ran a segment on Bender and reported that she and an unspecified number of others were left with no other choice but to submit provisional ballots, which are cast when there is uncertainty about voting eligibility.
That same single segment was going viral on Monday, thanks in no small part to the aforementioned right-wing trolls, including the one and only Candace Owens, who has made no secret that she thinks Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of Democratic-orchestrated voter fraud.
The ultra-conservative One America News Network (OAN) ran KTLA’s brief interview with Bender and used it as political propaganda to promote an unproven narrative that was shared by Owens, who tweeted — without proof, natch — that “about 20 emails” were sent to her Sunday night voicing the same complaints expressed in the clip.
“This needs to be investigated,” Owens tweeted. “It seems like the fix is in.”
It can’t be ignored that Owens also lied in a tweet promoting a false conspiracy theory championed by Tucker Carlson in July that “It has now been proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris CHEATED in the 2020 election with mail-in ballots.”
Fox News on Sunday also ran what Media Matters called a “misleading story” about 300 mail-in ballots being stolen weeks ago. The truth of the matter is that the ballots were recovered and would not affect the election, a rep for the Los Angeles County clerk’s office told the San Jose Mercury last month.
Republican California Assemblyman James Gallagher tweeted that there needs to be an investigation into Bender’s claims at the polling place in the Valley.
“I’m not making any judgments at this time but this needs to be fully investigated and accounted for,” Gallagher tweeted Sunday night in response to KTLA’s story.
One Twitter user whose account is dedicated to Ashlii Babbitt, the white Capitol rioter who was shot to death on Jan. 6 by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, a Black officer who said she ignored his orders and tried to climb through a barricaded glass doors that rioters had smashed. A tweet from the account claimed — again, without proof, a running theme here — that three separate ballots for the recall election were mailed to her address, including two people who never lived there.
The implication was that Babbitt, who has been dead for more than eight months, is likely not the only deceased person this has happened to, a possibility that opens up suspicions of election fraud.
Up until now, conservatives have employed other methods to promote their preferred candidate of Larry Elder, a Black Republican who recently told Owens publicly that he believes slave owners were more eligible for reparations than the descendants of the actual slaves.
One of those methods was to play the race card.
That came after Elder’s appearance at a homeless encampment in Venice, where a hackler wearing a gorilla mask and riding a bicycle threw an egg at the upstart politician who rose to fame as a conservative talk show host. The egg missed. But because the woman is white and was wearing a gorilla mask, conservatives have embraced the idea of it being a racist “hate crime” attack since — using their logic — a gorilla mask was a racist comparison of Elder to a monkey.
After that tactic immediately fell flat and quickly lost steam, it seems that conservatives have fallen back on the old faithful approach of claiming election fraud; an approach that last time employed prompted a violent, white supremacist riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress was attempting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic leadership have appealed to Californians to vote “no” and rebuff the Republican-led attempt to replace him. If at least 50% of ballots are “no” votes, the recall effort will be unsuccessful and Newsom will remain governor until his full term expires next year.
Polling suggests that is exactly what will happen when ballots are tallied Tuesday night. A new poll released Monday shows that 60% of the votes already cast are not in favor of recalling Newsom.
Even more damning for Elder and Republicans is that data shows California’s voters are significantly less Republican than they were in 2003, the last and only time a gubernatorial recall election was successful and saw actor Arnold Schwartzenegger’s unlikely ascension from Hollywood to the governor’s office.
All of this likely explains this unfortunate and apparently very desperate last-ditch effort of crying voter fraud as Republicans are poised to lose a major election once again.
Early voting has been going on for weeks, with Tuesday as the official recall election day.
SEE ALSO:
Explainer: California Votes On Governor Recall A Year Before The 2022 Election
Larry Elder, Who Allegedly Pulled Gun On Ex-Fiancee While Smoking Weed, Investigated For Financial Disclosure ‘Mistake’
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Riley Williams
1 of 18
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
2 of 18
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
3 of 18
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
4 of 18
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
5 of 18
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
6 of 18
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
7 of 18
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
8 of 18
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
9. Richard Barnett
9 of 18
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
10. Adam Johnson
10 of 18
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
11 of 18
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
12 of 18
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
13 of 18
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 18
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 18
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 18
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 18
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on "No-Fly" List
18 of 18
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Déjà Vu All Over Again: Republicans Push Unproven Voter Fraud Claims In California Recall Election was originally published on newsone.com