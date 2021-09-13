Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max Will Be The First To Have 1TB of Storage : Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This news is specifically for the iPhone user who runs out of space on their smartphones.

The one thing we can expect every year is for Apple to make us side-eye our current iPhones with the announcement of a new one. Days before its big showcase on Tuesday (Sep.14), word on the street is that Apple is gearing up to announce the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to very reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via 9to5Mac, they will be the first phones from the tech company Jobs built to sport 1TB of storage space.

Previous rumors about the iPhone 13 claimed the this year’s version of Apple’s insanely popular flagship smartphone would include four models and come to the same size offerings as the previous models. As with any new phone, those excited to upgrade their iPhones can expect improvements to the cameras like an improved ultrawide lens, a better optical zoom for video recording, portrait video mode (a feature Samsung users have enjoyed for a while), and an astrophotography mode, that definitely sounds like a gimmick already.

Kuo also claims that The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini wills sport storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB but no 64GB option. He also states that Apple will announce the AirPods 3 and will keep the second-generation AirPods in rotation.

Other rumors suggest Apple will be announcing the Apple Watch 7 with a slightly larger and flatter display, a faster processor, new hardware design, and watch faces. We could also see a new iPad Mini with a “big redesign.”

While it really doesn’t seem like the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are a significant improvement over its predecessor, the 1TB of storage is a welcomed upgrade for a device that could do everything but struggled with storage. A department Samsung handled well with its smartphones. This indeed should be the biggest news from Apple’s upcoming event if it is true, and all signs point to that being the case.

You can find out for yourself when the all-virtual event from Apple Park begins at 1 PM ET on September 14th.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max Will Be The First To Have 1TB of Storage : Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: