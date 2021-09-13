Feature Story
The VMA's 2021 Red Carpet Looks Are Something To Talk About

Opening from the pre-show with a monologue from Madonna acknowledging that MTV has been on for 40 years. “And they said we wouldn’t last, but we’re here ****** ******”, the music icon starts.

Yes, it’s been about music, but we have to check out these decisions on the red carpet. From the host, Doja to Lil Nas X, these choices will go down in history. Agree to disagree but the looks on the carpet served the purpose of you talking about them.

