Ohio: Hamilton County To Open First Baby Drop Off Box

Hamilton County will open its first baby drop-off box. Ohio’s Safe Haven Law

Via Fox19

Delhi Trustees are poised to approve it through an emergency resolution at their meeting Wednesday night.

The resolution authorizes the township administrator to execute a lease and service agreement with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. for installation of a newborn safety incubator at Station 33 Fire House at 697 Neeb Road.

It’s not clear how soon would go in.

