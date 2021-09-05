Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About Bad Wigs On ‘Sistas’: ‘I Don’t Know How To Do Hair’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter is known for going in on the wigs that actors wear in many of Tyler Perry’s shows and movies. It seems like at least every couple of days, there’s a new tweet that goes viral where Twitter users take to the social media platform to tweet their frustration with the actor and director’s wig choices. Take this tweet, for example, that showed four images of characters from Tyler Perry films in wigs that are far from favorable from early 2020.

Most recently, it’s Tyler Perry’s latest drama, BET’s Sistas, that has been the new target of the mean wig tweets, as many fans (or haters) take to Twitter weekly to tweet about how awful the wig choices are there, as well. “The wigs may be BAD but …. @tylerperry did the DAMN THING with this show!! #SistasOnBET #sistasbet #sistas,” one fan tweeted in April of last year.

While another fan tweeted “the wigs on Tyler Perry’s Sistas are so bad,” back in 2019.

Well, it looks like Tyler Perry has officially gotten wind of the negative tweets surrounding his wig choices for the show, as he finally clapped back at critics who had something to say. In a recent episode of The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After-Show Edition, the 51 year old sat down with the cast of Sistas and read one of the mean wig tweets aloud, “the wigs on Sistas are as busted as mine, foolishness,” the tweet read. To which Tyler replied, “I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please. I swear to you, these are the things I can do: I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know nothing about it.”

He continued, “I hire people to do hair. Pay them $65 an hour. You heard that right. $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job. Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done.”

After sharing his side of the story, he asked Sistas fans for one favor, “stop asking me about some damn hair,” he laughed. “Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a damn hot curler.”

Check out Tyler’s explanation below.

“Tyler and that whole damn cast is crazy if they can’t see how bad the hair is on that show. He should be embarrassed he’s paying any money at all,” one fan commented in response. While another fan added, “And TYLER ITS ALL YA SHOWS… not just Sistas….He need to stop paying them… CAUSE THEY AINT DOING THEIR JOB!!!” While we’re not saying the wigs are terrible, but we’re not saying they’re anything we would wear either, but one things for sure – Tyler could definitely use a bit of help in the hair department!

Beauties, what do you think of the wigs on Tyler Perry’s shows? Could they use a little help?

Don’t miss…

KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay For Her Dermatologist When She Was 14

Tyler Perry And Crystal A. Fox Had A ‘Knock Down, Drag Out Argument’ About Hair On The Set of ‘A Fall From Grace’

Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About Bad Wigs On ‘Sistas’: ‘I Don’t Know How To Do Hair’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: