LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been announced that Paul Brown Stadium is going cashless for the 21-21 season.

Via Fox19

Cash will no longer be accepted at PBS, starting with the Bengals preseason finale on Aug. 29 against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans will have to pay with credit or debit cards or Apple Pay at concession stands and retail locations, the Bengals announced Tuesday. Google Pay will be accepted at concession stands as well.

PBS will have cash-to-card kiosks that will allow fans to transfer money onto a universally accepted debit card for no fee.

Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium Is Going Cashless was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: