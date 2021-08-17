LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Soon Cincinnati concert-goers will have to show proof of a covid vaccine or a negative test in order to go to the show.

Via Fox19

The venues include Riverbend, PNC Pavilion, ICON Music Center, ICON Festival Stage at Smale park, the Taft Theatre and the PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation.

“The policy is being enacted in an effort to safeguard the health of concert-goers, touring artists and employees, and to prevent another shutdown of live music which devasted the business amidst the pandemic in 2020 thru May of 2021,” MEMI said in a news release.

Cincinnati: Concert Venues Soon To Require COVID vaccine Or Negative Test was originally published on rnbcincy.com

