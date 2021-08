LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A woman was shot in Winton Hills

Via Fox19

Officers responded to Dutch Colony Drive between Winneste Avenue and Holland Drive about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

A woman was found shot in one of her legs, according to police.

She was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say she is expected to recover.

Cincinnati: A Woman Shot In Winton Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: