Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto sets the Reds home run record.

Via Fox19

Votto set the Reds’ franchise record with his eighth home run in six games, according to the team.

Votto connected with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning to send the ball over the right center field wall in Wrigley Field.

Votto now has 20 home runs on the year.

