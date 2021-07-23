News
HomeNews

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Despite Kanye and Kim’s recent highly talked about divorce, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still on good terms.

As reported by, TMZ, Kim Kardashian was in attendance Ye’s DONDA listening party concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium along with their four children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Before the listening party, signs of being on good terms was first shown when Kanye helped Kim With Her KKW Beauty Rebrand.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West after a tumultuous seven years of marriage after Ye called her a White Supremacist.  The news came after reports that the two were in marriage counselling. 

 

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist…
 4 hours ago
07.23.21
Homecoming: Kanye West Premieres New Momma-Dedicated Album DONDA…
 9 hours ago
07.23.21
Damon Dash Launches Auction For His Share Of…
 10 hours ago
07.23.21
Big Flex: Cardi B Shows Off Her Large…
 11 hours ago
07.23.21
Photos
Close