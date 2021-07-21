Cincy
Cincinnati: President Biden Is Headed To The Tri-State

President Biden is coming to town today for the first time since he’s been the President. He will be at Mt. St Joesph University

University officials say they are “humbled and honored” to host the president’s event.

“The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives. We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience,” read a statement from Mt. Saint Joseph University.

