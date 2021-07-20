Cincy
Cincinnati: CPS To Discuss Mask Safety Plan For The Fall

CPS is making sure that our students remain safe for the upcoming fall school year.

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Trimble Oliver described the plan at the board’s last virtual meeting.

The plan dispenses with some of the hallmarks of schooling during the pandemic. No more temperature checks. No more staggering bus arrivals.

Field trips will be back, as will volunteer opportunities.

