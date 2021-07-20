LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

CPS is making sure that our students remain safe for the upcoming fall school year.

Via Fox19

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Trimble Oliver described the plan at the board’s last virtual meeting.

The plan dispenses with some of the hallmarks of schooling during the pandemic. No more temperature checks. No more staggering bus arrivals.

Field trips will be back, as will volunteer opportunities.

Cincinnati: CPS To Discuss Mask Safety Plan For The Fall

