One of 45’s Kids Inserts Himself Into the Ruins of Toledo’s George Floyd Mural

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The George Floyd tribute in Toledo was just destroyed on July 13, but already one of the most polarizing figures in both politics and entertainment has decided to weigh in.

One of the children of former President Donald Trump took to his Twitter and Instagram pages to ask if “an act of God” was behind the damage.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Donald Trump Jr. made several social media posts about the incident, asking if a “higher power” could be responsible. “This will drive some people nuts but oh well,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. “I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!? Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either. Also please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there’s statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days. Discuss!!!” On Twitter, Trump Jr. said, “It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something. When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

Here is another post from Trump Jr. on Instagram with the damaged mural and a Jesus statue underneath it:

No word yet as to what responses Junior will get over his latest posts.

As for the mural itself, it is reported that it will be replaced.

It was created as a tribute by artist David Ross to Floyd, who “was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin” back in May of last year.

Toledo Fire & Rescue did confirm that it was a lightning strike that destroyed the mural.

No emergency demolition is going to be taking place on the building where the artwork took place. The building was “stable and secure,” but not the mural.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WTOL 11 Toledo and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Brandon Bell and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram, WTOL 11 Toledo and WKYC 3News Cleveland

One of 45’s Kids Inserts Himself Into the Ruins of Toledo’s George Floyd Mural was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: