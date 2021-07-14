Cincy
Cincinnati: A Fire In Mt. Airy Sends 2 People To The Hospital

2 people are in the Hospital after a fire in Mt. Airy.

Medics evaluated several people who were exposed to smoke and took two to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Cincy Fire & EMS said in a tweet.

At last check, the two residents who were hospitalized were listed in stable condition, according to the fire department.

The blaze was reported in the 2900 block of High Forest Lane at about 10 p.m.

