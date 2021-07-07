Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On The Cover Of NYT Magazine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X is slowly becoming an LGBTQ and style icon. The Montero pop star covers NYT Magazine boldly rocking a braided do that defies gravity. Much of Nas’ career has been filled with bold moves, like the moment he came out on Twitter or his salacious visuals giving the devil a lap dance.

Photographed by Shikeith, Nas appears on the sky blue cover wearing a braided up do styled by Hodo Musa and braid contortionist Widny Bazile, who took to Twitter to express her enthusiasm over the cover. “That little girl from Haiti did hair & makeup for @LilNasX for the cover of @nytimes,” she wrote with a rainbow emoji. Bazile creates artwork through braided techniques that she photographs.

In the cover story, Lil Nas X reflects on growing up in a poor household. “We were that poor family on the block, but everybody liked us because of our energy,” he told reporter Jazmine Hughes during a one-of-a-kind dinner date. “We always brought the vibes.”

He reflected on the shame he felt over his sexuality as a child. Despite believing God was testing his devotion, he would secretly indulge in gay porn that he said, made him feel “like I just laid in mud and ate poop” afterwards.

Lil Nas X has come a long way since those days when he denied his sexual preference to appease his family, friends or fans. Now he proudly embraces being gay and is trailblazing a unique path. Elton John offered these words, “What makes Lil Nas X so extraordinary is how brave he is at being so outwardly gay within the urban music world.” He added, “That’s where he’s truly groundbreaking.”

His bold style is another layer of his artistry. He pulled off two grandiose looks on the BET Awards carpet and slayed his performance in gold accessories and gladiator chic. He’s someone to watch in the music and fashion world.

Read the full cover story, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit? Sir, Worry About You.

Nike Says They Had No Parts In Lil Nas’ ‘Satan Shoes’

Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On The Cover Of NYT Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: