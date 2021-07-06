Cincy
Cincinnati: 3 UC Players Are Headed To The Olympics

Cincinnati Bear Cats have broken the Olympic drought… UC has 3 players that are going to the Olympics… We haven’t have someone from UC go to the Olympics since Mary Wineburg in 2008.

Here are the 3 Woman that will rep for UC!

Vanessa Giles played soccer at UC. She’ll represent Canada in Tokyo.

Annette Echikunwoke recently won a national championship in the hammer throw at UC. She’ll compete for Nigeria.

Jordan Thompson is an All-American volleyball player at UC. She’ll wear the stars and stripes this summer and calls the chance to represent Cincinnati and UC “huge.”

