Cincinnati: A Avondale Crosswalk To Be Named After A 7 Year Old Girl

A little girl who was killed back in March while crossing the street in Avondale is getting a crosswalk named after her.

Sharesse “ReRe” Lattimore and her 7-year-old cousin were hit by a car in the 3600 block of Vine Street. Sharesse passed away at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital later the same day.

Friends and family gathered with city leaders on Tuesday for the crosswalk dedication at Vine Street and Ehrman Avenue. Two purple signs readings “Sharesse ‘ReRe’ Crossing now hang in each direction several feet above the street.

“I can’t help but think,” said Cincinnati City Council member Liz Keating, “that smart, incredible little ReRe, who loved the color purple, had a hand in getting the only sign in the city of Cincinnati made purple.”

