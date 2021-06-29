There Are No Black Woman Senators. A Former North Carolina Chief Justice Hopes To Change That

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After making history as the first Black woman Chief Justice of The Supreme Court of North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, has set her sights on the U.S. Senate in hopes to fill the space left by Vice President Kamala Harris, as there are currently no Black women senators.

Beasley announced her bid in April, as one of two Black women vying for the seat in North Carolina, alongside former state Senator Erica Smith. Richard Watkins, a former scientist who heads the Science Policy Action Network Inc, has also launched a campaign, meaning that there are three Black candidates in the closely watched race.

However many have already pitted Beasley against Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte resident and former district attorney running for Senate.

The race accelerated to a quick pace after Republican Senator Richard Burr announced his retirement, setting up a wide race running up to next year’s primary and election day in November 2022.

Since Harris’ departure after the 2020 election, the Senate has struggled to retain diversity. Currently, there are no Black women in the Senate. Prior to President Joe Biden’s inauguration, advocacy groups urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to pick another Black woman as Harris’ replacement, however, Alex Padilla was appointed, marking a place in history for Latino communities but closing the door on the qualified Black women who could have served in the role.

Prior to launching her campaign, Beasely made headlines last fall after she requested a recount in a highly contested run for Chief Justice against her colleague Paul Newby. While Beasley eventually lost her bid, the race was framed within the discussion of race as a factor after Newby voiced he felt more qualified than Beasley who had served on the court since 2012.

Harris’ bid for Senate marks an important era in American politics where Black women are eyeing high-profile political seats in order to have representation for issues central to Black communities and Black women including the wage gap, the maternal mortality rate, and police violence.

Over the last few weeks Beasley gained support from two major PACs focused on increasing diverse voices in the Senate, The Collective PAC and Democrats Serve.

“Cheri Beasley knows public service,” Democrats Serve executive director Brett Broesder said. “For more than two decades, she’s been serving the public as a front-line government worker. First, as a public defender. Then, as a state district court judge. This was followed by becoming the first Black state supreme court chief justice in the Tar Heel State’s 200-year history. For Cheri Beasley, serving and protecting North Carolina families isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life.”

There Are No Black Woman Senators. A Former North Carolina Chief Justice Hopes To Change That was originally published on newsone.com