Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: City Council Passed City Budget 2022

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Cincinnati City Council approved the 2022 budget. this means the water bill could go up.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati City Council unanimously passed the 2022 budget Wednesday, a budget that bolsters the safety forces with police and fire recruit classes, fully funds the Citizens Complaint Authority and avoids layoffs,

“We worked hard,” said Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann, chairman of council’s budget and finance committee. “Given the year we have been through I’m grateful we’re not laying people off.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital


 

Cincinnati: City Council Passed City Budget 2022  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is…
 10 hours ago
06.24.21
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
2nd Posthumous Pop Smoke Album On The Way
 1 day ago
06.23.21
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 1 day ago
06.23.21
11 items
Shaun King aka Alexander Scamilton Clowned On Twittter…
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close