CLOSE
The Community hit the streets in Avondale in order to curve this violence.
Via Fox19
On Tuesday, Cincinnati police officials announced that they are launching “targeted operations” in Avondale after the recent spike in shootings.
However, community advocates say that this is more than just a policing issue and they also plan to target neighborhoods, giving people other options than turning to violence.
Cincinnati: Community Hits The Streets In Avondale Trying To Stop The Violence was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: