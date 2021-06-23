LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Community hit the streets in Avondale in order to curve this violence.

Via Fox19

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police officials announced that they are launching “targeted operations” in Avondale after the recent spike in shootings.

However, community advocates say that this is more than just a policing issue and they also plan to target neighborhoods, giving people other options than turning to violence.

Cincinnati: Community Hits The Streets In Avondale Trying To Stop The Violence was originally published on rnbcincy.com

