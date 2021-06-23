Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Community Hits The Streets In Avondale Trying To Stop The Violence

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Community hit the streets in Avondale in order to curve this violence.

Via Fox19

 

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police officials announced that they are launching “targeted operations” in Avondale after the recent spike in shootings.

However, community advocates say that this is more than just a policing issue and they also plan to target neighborhoods, giving people other options than turning to violence.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Community Hits The Streets In Avondale Trying To Stop The Violence  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch
Beyoncé Fans Giving Bad Reviews At Trick Daddy’s…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
TRIED IT: The Il MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel…
 24 hours ago
06.22.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
7 items
7 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Must…
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close