Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Police Cruiser Hit Sends An Officer To The Hospital

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A Cincinnati Police Crusier was hit and sent the officer to the hospital.

 

Via Fox19

 

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Clifton Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive.

A gray Honda Accord carrying three people heading south on Clifton Avenue hit a cruiser traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police say.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: A Police Cruiser Hit Sends An Officer To The Hospital  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
10 items
Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More…
 10 hours ago
06.18.21
TRIED IT: Stax Originals Just Took My Athleisure…
 12 hours ago
06.18.21
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud ft. Maino “Three…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Photos
Close