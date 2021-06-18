Cincinnati: A Police Cruiser Hit Sends An Officer To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Cincinnati Police Crusier was hit and sent the officer to the hospital.

Via Fox19

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Clifton Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive.

A gray Honda Accord carrying three people heading south on Clifton Avenue hit a cruiser traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, police say.

