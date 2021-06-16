Cincinnati: Man Dead After SWAT Stand Off

CLOSE
A man is dead after standoff with SWAT.
Via Fox19
Tony Robert Hall of northern Kentucky died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, said Harrison Police Chief Charles Lindsey.
The SWAT situation unfolded at the Best Western Hotel on Comfort Drive.
It all began about 11 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a disturbance at the hotel involving a man and a woman, Hamilton County dispatchers say.
