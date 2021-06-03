Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Veteran Gifted A New House

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A Cincinnati veteran was gifted a new house. This is such a blessing to do this for someone who puts his life on the line for our country.

Via Fox19

A national non-profit called Homes For Our Troops, based out of Massachusetts, is responsible for the custom home in Loveland that will soon be gifted to Corporal Sust. “Definitely think it’s going to be emotional as hell. There’s no doubt about that,” Sust said. “Being granted this beautiful new home that’s set up for me, but at the same time, you know, you’re always thinking about those that didn’t come home.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Veteran Gifted A New House  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 19 hours ago
06.03.21
City Girls JT Young Miami
“Twerkulator” Becomes City Girl’s 1st Solo Billboard Chart…
 22 hours ago
06.02.21
Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch Will Be Dropping New Music This…
 22 hours ago
06.02.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close