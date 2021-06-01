Tatum Takeover
Chris Brown Says He’s Not In A Rush To Drop An Album

Chris Brown

Source: Publicity / RCA

Fans have been incredibly eager to hear Chris Brown deliver a new body of work. We will be outside this summer, after all. And what’s a summer without a Chris Brown banger blaring through the radio speakers? Unfortunately, it seems that we won’t be releasing a new album any time in the near future because Chris Breezy wants to leave his fans in anticipation of his next release. He broke the news on his Instagram Story earlier today. “I ain’t dropping my album until I’m ready,” he wrote. “I need to give y’all a chance to miss me.”

