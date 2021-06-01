Beau Young Prince Talks Growing Up In D.C., Signing To Def Jam, & Penning Songs For Blockbuster Films [Global Grind Exclusive]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DC’s own, Beau Young Prince, has quickly become one of the hottest creative worldwide! The singer-songwriter-rapper is one of the most versatile talents to ever hit the entertainment industry, possessing the kind of work ethic reminiscent of many of music’s greatest names.

The self-proclaimed ‘Groovy God’ has performed alongside the likes of Young Thug, Post Malone, Playboi Carti, and Vince Staples; headlined Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; signed to Def Jam after establishing a cult following in his hometown; and, has officially ventured into cannabis.

Most interesting, in our humble opinion, is how he’s managed to infiltrate the television, film, and gaming industries by way of music. Beau Young Prince has credits on the soundtracks for Coming 2 America, Yes Day, The Hate U Give, and more. In fact, his song “Let Go,” featured in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, earned him a Grammy nomination and went 2x platinum earlier this year.

