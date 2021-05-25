WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 25, 2021: George Floyd: One Year Later — Audit of GA Ballots — Online Spending

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. The Murder of George Floyd: One Year Later

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

One year ago today, millions of people worldwide watched the murder of a then unknown African American man, George Floyd, at the knee of a then unknown White former Minneapolis policeman, Derek Chauvin.

2. Judge Orders Audit of Georgia 2020 Presidential Election Absentee Ballots

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Six months after Joe Biden was elected to the office of President, a county judge in Georgia ruled last week that 2020 election absentee ballots in Fulton County can be unsealed and reviewed by a group of electors claiming Fulton County election workers counted fraudulent ballots.

3. Coronavirus Update: Study Finds Women with Hormonal Disorder More Prone to Covid-19

4 MINUTE READ

What We Need To Know:

A new study by the European Journal of Endocrinology finds that women with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, are at higher risk for Covid-19 compared to others in their age and sex groups.

4. The Impact of Jail and Proving Innocence: Diamonds Ford Update Story

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The aftermath of being in jail and continuing to prove innocence to maintain freedom creates eye opening experiences that we as an audience often overlook.

5. Baby Boomers Are Taking Over The Internet With Online Spending Up 53%

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

“OK, boomer” your generation is jumping online at high rates and brands need to respond with new products and better user interface.

