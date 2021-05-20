TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar Gives Life To Dry Natural Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Coily, and wavy hair types naturally crave moisture. There are plenty of products available on the market designed with natural hair textures in mind, but sometimes stepping outside the box can do your haircare game justice. While traditional sulfate-free shampoos may be a permanent fixture in your routine, it may be wise to switch things up with a shampoo bar — especially since they last longer than liquid shampoo offerings.

That said, I decided to try the shampoo bar trend on for size. Like classic liquid shampoos, these offerings come in a variety of options for different haircare goals. While I have used plenty shampoo bars, it’s been difficult to find one that truly moisturizes and boasts a true sulfate-free formula. Carol’s Daughter’s Black Vanilla Moisturizing Sulfate-Free Shampoo Bar ($7.69, CarolsDaughter.com) restored my faith in the shampoo bar craze.

Aside from its refreshing smell, this shampoo bar is made with natural hair-loving ingredients that are made to give you your best mane yet. It’s formulated with shea butter, lavender and jojoba oil that works to deeply moisturize your hair and gently cleanses without stripping your tresses of its natural oils. It’s also made with less water and lasts up to 30 washes — no liquid shampoo can compare.

Of course I needed to see if this shampoo bar lived up to the hype. Following the start if my normal routine, I saturated my strands with a pre poo mixture of castor, peppermint, grapeseed, and carrot oil and covered my hair with a plastic cap. After leaving the pre-poo in for 30 minutes, I rinsed with warm water. Then, I wet the shampoo bar and rubbed it all over my hair. Next, I used my fingertips to lather the product from root to tip. I followed up with a rinse session and repeated the shampoo process.

After my final shampoo rinse, my hair felt soft and super-hydrated. Typically, I reach for a deep conditioner after my shampoo, but it wasn’t needed this time around. My strands felt smooth with minimal tangles as I worked my fingers through my mane.

Once complete, I followed up by working the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hydrating Hair Conditioner ($10.99, Target.com) through my wet hair. Using a wide tooth comb, I detangled my hair and let it sit for five minutes. I rinsed my strands with warm water and again with a cool water.

Lastly, I applied my go-to leave-in conditioner, the Mielle Organics Leave-In Conditioner ($12.99, Target.com) to work double duty to seal in moisture and keep frizz at bay. Then, I leave my hair to air dry.

Overall, the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture Shampoo Bar come in major clutch. Not only does it provide my 4b/4c hair with the moisture it needs, it makes for the perfect travel companion and serves as the ultimate budget-friendly find. Carol’s Daughter is definitely on to something.

