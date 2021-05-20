Cincinnati: Kroger Announces Mask Off For Vaccinated

The national grocery store chain joins a growing list of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Meijer lifting mask requirements in light of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced last week fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without wearing a mask. Kroger officials said in a news release, however, they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.” Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to continue to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.