Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Kroger Announces Mask Off For Vaccinated

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Kroger has announced they are lifting the mask mandate to those that be vaccinated.

Via FOX19

The national grocery store chain joins a growing list of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Meijer lifting mask requirements in light of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced last week fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without wearing a mask. Kroger officials said in a news release, however, they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”  Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to continue to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Kroger Announces Mask Off For Vaccinated  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-MEADOWS
J. Cole Has Top 10 Debut On Billboard…
 15 hours ago
05.19.21
young thug stretch summer jam
DaBaby, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform…
 15 hours ago
05.19.21
Paul Mooney, Groundbreaking Comedian, Dead At 79
 24 hours ago
05.19.21
Billy Porter Reveals He’s HIV Positive: ‘I’ve Been…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Photos
Close