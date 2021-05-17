J. Cole Drops ‘a m a r i’ Video As ‘The Off-Season’ Heads For No. 1 On The Billboard 200

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole may have had the best album rollout in recent memory. The Dreamville rapper went the traditional route by announcing a brand new album in The Off-Season, delivering a tease single in “interlude” and then shifted everything into hyperdrive. There was the radio freestyle where he boldly proclaimed himself the “hardest sh* out of the South since slavery.” Then the album dropped and is already on pace to have all 12 songs debut in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention Cole earning his sixth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Oh, and he played a basketball game in Africa on Sunday (May 16). Sure, Cole only scored 3 points in 17 minutes of action but his Rwanda squad beat Nigeria 83-60 in the inaugural game of the Basketball African League. Not a bad week for a guy who hasn’t let one dream pass him up.

The video for “Amari,” directed by Mez has a little message at the very end of “hold on to your inner child.” The rest of the visual highlights a Dreamville brand helicopter, Cole going back to St. Johns just to put plaques on the wall and more. Check out the video up top.

RELATED: J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Diddy On New Album

RELATED: Russell Westbrook Shares His Thoughts On J. Cole’s Basketball Skills & “Rock-a-Baby” Verse

Applying Pressure: 15 Hottest Bars From J. Cole's ‘The Off-Season’ 15 photos Launch gallery Applying Pressure: 15 Hottest Bars From J. Cole's ‘The Off-Season’ 1. “I be stayin’ out the way, but if the beef do come around/ Could put a M right on your head, you Luigi brother now.” 1 of 15 2. “Envy keep yo pockets empty, so just focus on you/ If you broke and clownin a millionaire, the joke is on you.” 2 of 15 3. “Some [fights] broken up too quick to call it/ My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who woulda thought it.” 3 of 15 4. “All we believe in is homicide/ I got a good heart, so I send teddybears every time we make they mamas cry.” 4 of 15 5. “Check out my projects, like them workers that Section 8 appoints/ And you’ll see how ‘i’ flip like exclamation points.” 5 of 15 6. “I punch a timesheet? Not no mo’/Cause my assigned seat is a throne.” 6 of 15 7. “A problem with me is like the BET Hip Hop Awards/ I’m startin to see you n----s don’t want it.” 7 of 15 8. “These n----s say that they killas, they lyin/ Only thing I see yall killin is time.” 8 of 15 9. “When I’m in love, I love heavenly/ If you betray me, you dead to me/ I disrespect you, respectfully.” 9 of 15 10. “I’m bleedin from fightin my demons head up/ When I get defeated, believe I get up.” 10 of 15 11. “I can’t reach up too high, evidently/ Never see ‘em when drivin’ a Bentley/ I can’t be out here moppin’ up Wendy’s.” 11 of 15 12. “Make a few thousand dollars stack with every hour pass/ I catch you playin’ inside my lane, and I’mma foul yo ass.” 12 of 15 13. “I stopped creepin six years ago/ Fun f-----n them hoe’s until you realize, you IS the hoe.” 13 of 15 14. “If I said I was the toughest growin’ up, I would be lyin/ I had a fear of gettin punched while everybody eyein/ Add to that, a constant fear of dyin.” 14 of 15 15. “I dibble-dabble in a few religions/ My homie constantly tellin’ me bout Quran.. puttin’ me on.” 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Applying Pressure: 15 Hottest Bars From J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Applying Pressure: 15 Hottest Bars From J. Cole's ‘The Off-Season’ [caption id="attachment_4785656" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Live Nation / Live Nation[/caption] The wait is over. The Off-Season is here and it definitely doesn’t disappoint. You like deep, moody Cole? He’s here. Prefer Cole on his 90s rap ish? You got it. Wanna hear him take aim at other artists, whether directly or indirectly? He does some of that, too. || RELATED: J. Cole Silences Doubters With Very 1st L.A. Leakers Freestyle || || RELATED: J. Cole Reveals He Would Be “Super Comfortable” Quitting Rap || A lone wolf in his own right, Cole recently confessed that he didn’t want to look back at his career and wish he’d taken the opportunity to work with more artists. Keeping that in mind, the album kicks off with an unexpected, but always welcomed, guest: Cam’ron. The unlisted features continue the further we dive into the album – but this isn’t a review – you’re here for bars. So without further ado, here are 15 of the hottest quotables from The Off-Season.

J. Cole Drops ‘a m a r i’ Video As ‘The Off-Season’ Heads For No. 1 On The Billboard 200 was originally published on theboxhouston.com