Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast On Luminary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Need another podcast to add to your already long list? Well, Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey, and Talib Kweli got a new one for you to listen to.

Tuesday (May 11), subscription podcast network Luminary announced the first two episodes of The Midnight Miracle, the salon-style show created and hosted by Chappelle, bey, and Kweli, now available. According to the press release, the show will feature ” the country’s most influential cultural icons” as guests. The trio recorded the show in Ohio in 2020 during Chappelle’s legendary 2020 Summer Camp and “provides a glimpse into a very interesting season in the lives of the hosts and their friends.”

The show, which was “meticulously edited” by bey, Chappelle, and Kweli, aims to let listeners feel “they’re sitting in on conversations among friends in a clubhouse.” The show sticks to “variety show tradition” and will feature punctuated conversations with sketches, archival audio clips, and impersonations. The soundtrack is also stacked with songs from legendary artists like Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Charlie Parker, D’Angelo, Dizzy Gillespie, Heatwave, Nina Simone, Robert Glasper, The Roots, Sada Baby, Stevie Wonder, and Thelonious Monk.

To give listeners a feel for what the show is about, the first episode is available for free on the Luminary app and social media channels – including Instagram and YouTube – and on Apple Podcasts. To listen to episode two, you will have to subscribe to the Luminary app. Those with subscriptions will also be able to listen to the show via the Luminary channel on Apple Podcasts when the platform launches its subscription offering later this month. For those who still got a record player, the podcast will also be available on vinyl.

Here is a break down of the first two episodes:

Episode One: “How to Inspire”

“ How do you keep a despondent person alive ?”— Dave Chappelle

The episode includes audio clips featuring Robin Williams and Richard Pryor and music from Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Robert Glasper, The Roots, and Stevie Wonder.

Featured guests in order of appearance include Radio Rahim, Mo Amer, Chris Rock, Donnell Rawlings, Jarobi White, and Questlove.

Episode Two: “Gladiator Circus World”

“ It’s a gladiator f**king circus .” — yasiin bey.

Kweli and bey’s hip hop duo Black Star premier new original music in this episode, which is their first new composition in more than 20 years.

The episode includes audio clips from Alex Jones, Donald Trump, and Rush Limbaugh.

Featured guests in order of appearance include Questlove, Radio Rahim, Lamorne Morris, and Jon Hamm.

Speaking about the podcast, Chappelle said, “Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one. The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The show is scheduled for one season. Episodes will drop throughout the year with a summer hiatus.

You can listen to the first episode below.

—

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast On Luminary was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: