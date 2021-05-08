What’s your favorite Mother’s Day Song?

CLOSE
Some of the greatest songs are about the ones that gave us life! What’s your favorite Mom song?
Here’s some of our all time favorites :
A Song For Mama – Boyz II Men
Hero – Mariah Carey
You Are The Sunshine of My Life – Stevie Wonder
I’ll Always Love My Mama – The Intruder
Lean on Me – Bill Withers
Three times a lady – The Commodores
Sadie – The Spinners
Dear Momma – 2Pac
What would you add to the list? Let us know on our social media page RNBCincy
