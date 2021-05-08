Cincy
What's your favorite Mother's Day Song?

A family having a BBQ on the deck.

Source: Getty

Some of the greatest songs are about the ones that gave us life! What’s your favorite Mom song?

Here’s some of our all time favorites :

A Song For Mama – Boyz II Men

Hero – Mariah Carey

You Are The Sunshine of My Life – Stevie Wonder

I’ll Always Love My Mama – The Intruder

Lean on Me – Bill Withers

Three times a lady – The Commodores

Sadie – The Spinners

Dear Momma – 2Pac 

What would you add to the list? Let us know on our social media page RNBCincy

 

What's your favorite Mother's Day Song?

