Cincinnati: The Western Hills Viaduct Will Be Closed This Weekend

If you plan on using the Western Hills Viaduct this weekend then you will need to take another way, because it will be closed.

It will shut down at the Harrison Avenue and Spring Grove Avenue exits starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday. The bottom deck will reopen to traffic during the day. The top deck of the viaduct also will remain open as well as the ramp at exit 2B from southbound Interstate 75. Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the closures.

