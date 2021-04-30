Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Bengals: Pick Ja’Marr Chase From LSU In The First Round

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals select Ja’Marr Chase in the first round with the fifth pick… Now Joe will have his college teammate to throw to.

Via Fox19

The wide receiver from LSU brings a sorely needed receiving threat to the Bengals offense, opening up the deep passing game with his speed and ability to high-point the football with excellent hands.

“We are fired up about Ja’Marr Chase,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a press conference after the pick.

Taylor said Chase addresses a team need, adding “we need to be more explosive” on offense.

 

Cincinnati Bengals: Pick Ja’Marr Chase From LSU In The First Round  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
T-Pain Accidentally Ignored Celeb DMs For Years
 18 hours ago
04.29.21
Lil Kim
Lil Kim Reveals New Memoir On The Way
 18 hours ago
04.29.21
4 items
Celebrity MUA Ashunta Sheriff Shares 4 Of Her…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
15 items
Black Samurai Anime ‘Yasuke’ Drops On Netflix, Twitter…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Photos
Close