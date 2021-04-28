Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Reds: Fire Work Friday’s Returns!!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Reds have announced that firework Friday’s is coming back this year. I know baseball fans will be excited.

Via FOX19

Fireworks Fridays will take place at each Friday home game May-September.

The fireworks displays will begin around 15 minutes after the conclusion of each game.

Any guests seated in the outfield sections 101-106, 140-146, 401-406, as well as the to Angry Orchard Patio, the TriHealth Riverboat Deck, the Center-Field Pavilion, and Budweiser Bowtie Bar are encouraged to move seat locations for a better view of the fireworks show.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati Reds: Fire Work Friday’s Returns!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Martin Lawrence In Chicago
Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening
 13 hours ago
04.27.21
Michaael B. Jordan Lauren London
Lauren London Talks Getting Back To Acting After…
 13 hours ago
04.27.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 16 hours ago
04.27.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…
 17 hours ago
04.27.21
Photos
Close