Cincinnati Reds: Fire Work Friday’s Returns!!!

The Reds have announced that firework Friday’s is coming back this year. I know baseball fans will be excited.
Via FOX19
Fireworks Fridays will take place at each Friday home game May-September.
The fireworks displays will begin around 15 minutes after the conclusion of each game.
Any guests seated in the outfield sections 101-106, 140-146, 401-406, as well as the to Angry Orchard Patio, the TriHealth Riverboat Deck, the Center-Field Pavilion, and Budweiser Bowtie Bar are encouraged to move seat locations for a better view of the fireworks show.
