How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek Oscars Bob

Awards season is officially Regina King season as our good sis has been slaying each and every red carpet she’s shown up to this year with no plans of slowing down anytime soon!

Last night’s Academy Awards ceremony was no different, as the actress, director, and all-around boss lady was among the top best dressed of the night. The One Night In Miami director stepped onto the red carpet of the 93rd Academy Awards wearing a gorgeous sky-blue custom-made Louis Vuitton gown and looked as if she was straight out of a fairy tale. Her “princess-like” dress was encrusted with crystals and featured a plunging v-neckline with dramatic winged shoulders. Because her dress made such a huge statement by itself, she complimented her look with a simple yet sexy blue smokey eye, Forevermark jewels, and a sleek bunt straight bob that set her entire look off!

She shared a few photos of her finished glam to her Instagram page and included a full-body shot and a close-up look so we could really take in the details of this hair!

Celeb hairstylist Larry Sims is the one responsible for giving Regina such a sexy ‘do and believe it or not, he achieved this red-carpet look using tools and products that cost only $10!

Larry also shared an easy step-by-step guide on how to achieve this sleek look at home! Check out his tips below!

Larry shared a few pictures of Regina’s finished look to his ‘Gram as well, like this video where we could really see the look in full view!

It’s the angels for us, too!

