Cincinnati: A Double Shooting In Westwood Police Are Investigating

There was a double shooting in Westwood. The police are still investigating the situation.

It happened at the Vantage Pointe Apartments on East Tower Drive just after 6 p.m. on Thursday. ‘It’s normally quiet here,” said Shayla Murray, who lives in the Vantage Pointe Apartments. However, that silence was broken when gunshots and police sirens came rolling through the apartment complex.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

