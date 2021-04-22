Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper And West Coast Pioneer, Dead At 57

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shock G, one of hip-hop’s instrumental producers of the early 1990s with the group Digital Underground which spawned the iconic character Humpty Hump and singles such as “Freaks of The Industry,” “Same Song,” and “The Humpty Dance” has reportedly died. He was 57.

According to TMZ, he was discovered by his father unconscious in a Tampa hotel room.

No official cause of death has been listed. Digital Underground co-founder Cutmaster J confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday (April 22).

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” Cutmaster J wrote. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground”

Shock G (born Gregory Jacobs) relocated to Oakland, California and became a Bay Area mainstay throughout his decades-long career. He teamed with Cutmaster J and the late Kenny-K to form Digital Underground, releasing the single “Doowutchyalike” in 1989 under Tommy Boy Records. It was later added to their 1990 debut album Sex Packets featuring the smash single “The Humpty Dance,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Singles chart. The concept album was hailed as one of the greatest 100 albums of all-time by The Source in 1998. Under the persona of Humpty Hump, Jacobs would don a giant nose and glasses, a wildman alter-ego to his smooth traditional delivery.

The group would expand in the early 1990s, adding a young dancer by the name of Tupac Shakur. Shakur would guest on the group’s single “Same Song,” Pac’s coming out party where he landed the last 8-bar verse.

As a producer, Shock G would go on to assist in 2Pac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around” in 1992, famously rapping, “Shock G, the one who put the satin on your panties…” and producing Pac’s debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. He’d go on to produce a number of 2Pac singles including “So Many Tears” and “F*ck The World” from Pac’s 1995 album, Me Against The World.

In total, he would produce for iconic names such as Dr. Dre, Prince, KRS-One as well as had a guest spot on the 1990 single “We’re All In The Same Gang,” as well songs such as “Trapped,” and guest appeared in the Luniz 1995 classic single “I Got 5 On It.”

