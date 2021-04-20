CLOSE
Cincinnati: This Saturday Is National Drug Take-Back Day

This Saturday is National drug take-back day. So if you have prescription pills just laying around the house please go turn them in.

The annual event is your chance to safely get rid of unused prescription pills and over-the-counter medications. To find a site near you, enter your ZIP and county on Takebackday.DEA.gov. This year, PreventionFirst, with funding from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE). You must apply by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Go to the jotform link here.

