Joe Biden Announces To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan This Year

Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Source: ELLE Magazine / ELLE

CNN reports that on Wednesday, April 15th, President Joe Biden announced plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, with the intention of doing so by September 11th, 2021.

“War in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multigenerational undertaking,” stated Biden, speaking from the White House Treaty Room. “We were attacked. We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives. Bin Laden is dead and al Qaeda is degraded in Afghanistan and it’s time to end the forever war.”

Joe Biden , President of the United States

