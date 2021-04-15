Joe Biden Announces To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan This Year
Posted 32 mins ago
CNN reports that on Wednesday, April 15th, President Joe Biden announced plans to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, with the intention of doing so by September 11th, 2021.
“War in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multigenerational undertaking,” stated Biden, speaking from the White House Treaty Room. “We were attacked. We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives. Bin Laden is dead and al Qaeda is degraded in Afghanistan and it’s time to end the forever war.”
As per CNN’s report, over 2,300 US troops have died during the conflict, which has been declared the longest war in American history. It has reportedly cost the country over two trillion dollars.
From the sound of it, Biden’s deadline is unwavering, regardless of whether or not new developments arise. “We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” he explained. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”
“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago,” Biden added. “That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021. Rather than return to war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that are in front of us.”
Tears Were Shed & Tea Was Spilled During 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago's Confessions Special
Tears Were Shed & Tea Was Spilled During 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago's Confessions Special
1. Phor Has Another Side Hustle1 of 14
2. Ryan Caught COVID-192 of 14
3. Ryan and Rachel Are Done3 of 14
4. Kitty Doesn't Speak With The New York Cast4 of 14
5. Kitty Says Ryan Is Just A Friend5 of 14
6. Charmaine & Phor Are Still Not On Speaking Terms6 of 14
7. The Jess & Charmaine Experiement Is Done7 of 14
8. Charmaine Is Currently In Therapy8 of 14
9. Phor Used To Date Who?9 of 14
10. Ryan & Ceaser Are Cool10 of 14
11. Can't Be Getting Freaky In Public11 of 14
12. Don Has Big Plans12 of 14
13. Kitty Goes Hollywood13 of 14
14. Ryan Is Looking To Expand14 of 14
Tears Were Shed & Tea Was Spilled During 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago's Confessions Special
[caption id="attachment_836429" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 / VH1[/caption] We got confessions out the New York and Compton crew, and now it's the folks from Chicago to sit down with Marc Lamont Hill in the final episode of the Black Ink Crew Confessions special. It's pretty safe to assume VH1 saved the best for last because this episode had it all. There was definitely a good mix of drama, ratchetness, happiness, and a whole lot of tears shed. The final edition of the reunion show special hosted by Marc Lamont Hill featured 9 MAG chief Ryan Henry, Miss Kitty, Don, and Phor on set. At the same time, Charmaine and Jessica later joined virtually. Like the previous two specials, Hill and the cast members revisited moments during previous episodes, specifically the COVID-19 shortened season. No topic was left untouched, whether it was Ryan's relationship with Rachel, Don's marriage to Ashley, Miss Kitty's drama with the New York crew, or Charmaine dealing with the loss of the mother during taping, which turned out to be one of the saddest moments in reality television history and her 2nd City Ink drama with former partner Jess. The special's host also had a moment as well. While Charmaine reflected on her mother's passing, Hill broke down in tears as revealing he lost his father the day the special was taped. VH1 paused taping to let Hill gather himself and was resumed after a brief break. https://twitter.com/ProjectDroc/status/1381792679307190275?s=20 The Chicago edition was definitely the better of the three specials. You can peep all of the "confessions" and moments we walked away with after watching it in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 / VH1